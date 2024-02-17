Bury born Layton Williams has been recognised for his 'outstanding contribution to entertainment' at this year's Gaydio Pride Awards in Manchester.

The glitzy ceremony, which recognises and celebrates the efforts made to better LGBTQ+ lives in the Uk, was held at the Hilton on Friday 16 February.

14 awards were handed out, with performances from BRIT Award nominee Jazzy, Caity Baser, Talia Mar, Tia Kofi and Ginger Johnson, all hosted by Gaydio’s breakfast show presenters Paris & Dave.

The purple carpet saw appearances from a hoard of celeb guests, including Rhian Sugden, Layton Williams, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Paul Burrell, Dr Ranj Singh and two of the stars from this year's The Traitors.

Greater Manchester took home a massive total of 4 awards including Layton Williams, who recently appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, and was awarded the Outstanding Entertainment Contribution award.

Award-winning activist, campaigner and Drag Queen, Lucky Roy Singh who won LGBTQ+ Influencer of the Year.

The iconic lesbian bar and Canal Street staple, Vanilla, was crowned Venue or Event of the Year whilst The Transmanian Devils took home LGBTQ+ Club or Sports Team of the Year for their work in advancing inclusivity in sport for LGBTQ+ athletes in Manchester and beyond.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was at the event and said: "I am really proud to be here at these awards, which I think are really needed in what can feel like quite negative times.

"T o have a huge night of celebration of what our LGBTQ+ community is doing and to support them is exactly what we need."

Music Artist of the Year went to BRIT Award winner Becky Hill.

The singer-songwriter has had great success since appearing on ITV’s The Voice and is vocal about her mission to normalise queerness through her music.

Becky said: "Thank you so much to Gaydio for this beautiful award of Music Artist of the Year and for all the support over the years.

"Ever since coming out as queer, I have tried to put queerness at the core of everything I do, touring with some incredible drag acts whilst putting the trans and drag community at the forefront of my live shows.

"Support like this really means the world - thank you so, so much for Artist of the Year!"

Gaydio Director, Ian Wallace said: "We were thrilled to celebrate all of the amazing nominees and winners who have made a huge impact on LGBTQ+ lives throughout this year and beyond.

"We can’t wait to do it all over again next year."

