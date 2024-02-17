An old Matchbox replica van bought for just £2 from a junk shop in Lancashire has proven to be a hidden gem, worth approximately £180.

Amy Fenton spotted the yellow "Evening News" van on a recent rummage round one of her favourite shops, and decided to buy it.

She said: "It's not the first time I've stumbled across a treasure trove.Back when I was a kid in the 90s, I loved nothing more than a rummage round a jumble sale."

She said she was intrigued to find out how much it was worth, so took to Google: "It seems I have an unintentional eye for a hidden gem because similar items, complete with the original box, are selling for up to £180 on eBay."

Amy said if people are prepared to do their research, they can find hidden gems at antique shops and charity shops.

During the same shopping trip she bought the Matchbox van, Amy also picked up an 80s board game "Build a Better Burger" for just £6.

She said:"After playing the game a few times, I was gobsmacked when a quick search on eBay revealed it's worth about £300.

"It's now stored carefully in bubble wrap and we won't be playing it anymore."

