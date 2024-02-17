Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was shot in the face in Liverpool have arrested three further people.

At around 4.30pm on Monday 29 January, a man entered a flat on Haslingden Close, Old Swan, and shot Peter Hale, 50, who subsequently died in hospital.

Peter's family paid tribute, describing him as a "happy-go-lucky" and "a loving son, brother and uncle."

Shay Walker, 25, of Stoneycroft, has previously been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

On Thursday 15 February, a 38-year-old man from Garston was arrested on suspicion of Assisting an offender and Possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

He remains in custody.

Forensic officers on Haslingden Close in Old Swan Credit: Liverpool Echo

Earlier in the week, a 49-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, both from Garston, were arrested on suspicion of Assisting an offender. Both have been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye said: "Although we have made further arrests, our investigation is very much ongoing so we are still appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on X (formerly Twitter) or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook quoting reference 24000128746.

You can also click here to send any footage.

