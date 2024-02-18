Play Brightcove video

Video from X: @itsDannyJones

McFly star Danny Jones has revealed the cute moment his son found out he was Piranha on The Masked Singer.

Danny, from Bolton, was crowned the winner on Saturday night, beating Cricket (Lemar) and Bigfoot (Alex Brooker).

He posted a video of the moment he, his wife Georgia and their 6-year-old son Cooper were watching the final at home.

Cooper is sitting on the sofa with his mum as they watch the TV and you hear the chants of "take it off, take it off".

When Danny is revealed, Cooper jumps off the sofa and runs to Danny, hugging him and shouting: "It's daddy! It's daddy!"

Saturday's final saw comedian Rob Brydon joined panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

Cricket, Piranha and Bigfoot took to the stage but it was Cricket who was first to be unmasked as singing legend Lemar.

The next to be unmasked was Bigfoot who was revealed to be TV presenter and co-host of The Last Leg, Alex Brooker.

Piranha was crowned the winner and was revealed to be McFly singer and guitarist Danny Jones.

The cute moment Cooper realises his daddy is Piranha Credit: X: @itsdannyjones

Danny, 37, said: “I’ve had the most amazing time, I can escape behind here and just be Piranha and sing these songs. I’ve learnt so much, I’m able to sing higher now just from being on this show.

"It feels surreal. Everything about this show and everything about what I've just done is completely surreal! I have become a Piranha, and no longer Danny Jones!"

Referring to Danny's McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, guest panellist Rob Brydon joked: "If we've learned anything, it's time to dump those losers and go it alone. Those guys have been holding you back!"

His bandmates took to social media to congratulate Danny, writing "So THAT'S where Danny Jones has been every Saturday night. Congratulations mush, you smashed it."

Danny said it has been very hard to keep it a secret, and even harder after he won. He revealed he was meant to be on tour, and it had been very difficult, adding "but that's part of the fun isn't it?"

During the series guesses as to Piranha was ranged from Tom Grennan, to James Morrison, Donnie Wahlberg and Elton John.

Danny said: "They're all amazing, good guesses. I genuinely thought they would have got me a lot sooner.

I think the clues may have put the panel off. There's been a few panellists that I've known. They know my voice.

I'm happy with getting compared to Tom Grennan, Brandon Flowers and James Morrison. You know what I mean? I'm happy with that!"

Danny with his McFly bandmates Credit: PA

Danny is best known for playing guitar and performing joint lead vocals with McFly, who have released seven studio albums since they rose to fame 20 years ago.

One of his bandmates Tom Fletcher shared a video to Instagram in which he said: "You gave some of the best vocals I've ever heard ever!

"They were unreal. I'm sure all McFly fans around the country have been screaming at their TVs for the last few weeks like my kids have because we, of course, know you can sing like that.

"It's taken him to stand on stage with a Piranha mask on to make people take a step back and realise Danny Jones, from McFly, has one of the all time greatest voices.

"God tier, up there, with the very best. How lucky are we that we have the voice of Danny Jones in our band.

"Congratulations, Danny, it's been amazing and I hope you get to keep the mask!"

