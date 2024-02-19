Play Brightcove video

Video: Lauren Bolton and her mum Denise

A family from Lancashire warn time is running out to help their daughter who has a rare condition which means her jaw is permanently locked closed.

Lauren Bolton, 29, from Rossendale is now living in constant pain and unable to eat solid food and her family fear her health will continue to deteriorate without urgent surgery.

"I can't imagine a life not in pain, because I have lived in pain for so long".

She has spent 15 years trying to get a diagnosis and treatment plan for the debilitating jaw condition.

Her family say she was told her pain was likely muscular, caused by her clenching or grinding her teeth.

But she was misdiagnosed and has now been diagnosed with late stage Temporomandibular Joint Disease.

This means her jaw joint is catastrophically damaged, and her only option is a full replacement.

Lauren Bolton is unable to eat solid food because her jaw is 'locked closed' Credit: ITV Granada

Lauren is entirely restricted to a liquidised diet and her weight andBMI has dropped to a dangerously low level.

She said "it even hurts her to talk" and she is in "constant pain".

Her mother Denise said: "If that money was available and Lauren was able to have the surgery it would give her so much to look forward to."

" It is difficult to imagine Lauren leading a normal life, she can't go out to eat and doesn't socialise now, which is very difficult."

Lauren is now just six stone and under the care of a dietician. Her family are worried about the impact on her organs and fear she could die before surgery.

Her parents have been told there are only a handful of surgeons who can carry out bilateral jaw joint replacement surgery and most only work in private practice.

The cost of this surgery is £80,000, with an additional cost of £10,000 for arthroscopy, using a camera to show the joint space.

Her parents have set up a fundraising page with the target of raising £95,000 to start the treatment as soon as possible.