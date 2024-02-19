A police officer has denied sharing images of an injured suspect to his wife.

F ormer Lancashire Police officer Cameron Hanson, 33, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Monday 19 February.

He has pleaded not guilty to an offence of misconduct in a public office.

The offences allegedly took place between 20 August 2021 and 3 September 2021, acting as a police officer, sharing body-worn footage of injuries to a suspect. He faces trial on 8 May this year.

Cameron Hanson (right) will face trial in May. Credit: MEN Media

His wife, Kirstie Hanson, 33, previously pleaded guilty to 11 offences of gross misconduct in a public office between 2019 and 2021.

The Lancashire Constabulary member of staff admitted; eight offences of misconduct in a public office, including sharing images taken from a scene of sudden death; sharing body worn footage and images of injuries to a suspect; sharing images taken from the scene of a suspicious death; and disclosing sensitive information to a member of her family.The other counts are three offences of conspiring to secure unauthorised access to computer material on computers belonging to Lancashire Police.Appearing alongside them is another member of police staff Charlotte Riley.

She also pleaded guilty to six counts of gross misconduct in a public office.The offences she admitted are; three counts of conspiring to secure unauthorised access to computer material on 7 September 2019, 4 July 2019 and 15 July 2019; disclosing sensitive information to another on 24 May 2021, sharing copies of body worn footage with an injured suspect between 20 August 2021, and 3 September 2021; and sharing body worn footage of a suspicious death with another between 28 October 2021, and 31 October 2021.Mr and Mrs Hanson, both of Packington Brook, Oswaldtwistle, Accrington and Ms Riley, of Carholme Avenue, Burnley, were granted unconditional bail.

PC Cameron Hanson has resigned from Lancashire Constabulary while under investigation and will next appear for a further case management hearing on 22 March.

