Singer Harry Styles surprised football fans as he made an appearance in the crowd to watch Luton Town play Manchester United.

The former One Direction star, who's from Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, was seen sitting in the stands at Kenilworth Road with ex-Luton striker Mick Harford.

Before play, the 30-year-old met the Sky Sports team including Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp.

Fans were amused to see the star accepting a sweet from Luton Town legend Mick Harford, who he sat next to.

The singer watched the home side's 2-1 defeat. Credit: PA Images

However, the Watermelon Sugar singer witnessed the home team’s defeat as United claimed a 2-1 victory in the Premier League match.

Styles was not wearing the colours of either team for the match – instead choosing a blue and white patterned jumper and a dark coat.

