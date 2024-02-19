The Health and Safety Executive is now leading the investigation into the death of an Everton fan who was working on the club's new stadium.

Ventilation engineer Michael Jones, from Kirkby, died on 14 August 2023 after being injured at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, where Everton's new ground is being built.

A surfer flag is held up in memory of Michael Jones, who died while working on the Bramley Moore Dock stadium build on the 15th August 2023 Credit: PA

An inquest heard Michael, who was 26, suffered severe head injuries when he was caught between a beam and a piece of machinery.

The court was told Mr Jones, whose middle name was Goodison, had been wearing a hard hat, which was damaged in the incident.

Senior coroner Andrew Rebello said this was a "very complex and technical investigation" and the inquest was adjourned until 29 February.

Michael Jones was employed by Mersey Vent Ltd, and the stadium contractor, Laing O'Rourke, will be asked to participate in the inquest.

HSE inspector John Padfield said: “We have been a part of this inquiry from the outset and we will continue to thoroughly investigate Michael’s tragic death as the lead agency

“This will aim to establish if there have been any breaches of health and safety law.

“We are in regular contact with Michael’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time."

Following Mr Jones' death, his family described him as a "beloved son, brother, uncle and friend".

They said: "He was a lifelong Blue who was so happy to be working on the new stadium.

"We want to thank the NHS staff and work colleagues who did their best for Michael.

"He will be missed beyond words."