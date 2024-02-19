A worker has been found dead at a Jaguar Land Rover plant in Merseyside.

The on-site contractor was discovered at the plant in Halewood in the early hours of Monday 19 February.

An investigation has now been launched to find out exactly what happened.

An investigation has now been launched after a worker was found dead at Merseyside's Jaguar Land Rover plant. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover said: "We can confirm there was a serious incident at our Halewood site this morning involving the death of an employee of one of our on-site contractors."The incident is now being investigated by Merseyside Police.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of our colleague at this time.

"We will be working closely with our contractor as well as our JLR colleagues to ensure we provide full support to employees affected by the incident."