Oldham Athletic's chairman has said he's "relieved" to be back "in one piece" after his journey across the Atlantic.

Frank Rothwell took part in a 3,000 mile row, that ended in Antigua on 15 February 2024 - after two months at sea.

The challenge was for Alzheimers Research UK, and it was the second time Frank took part in honour of his brother-in-law Roger, who passed away during his first row, and close friend Phill, both of whom died from Alzheimers.

"I'm relieved it's completed, I'm relieved I'm back in one piece," said Frank.

One thing Frank missed on his two months away was his grandchildren, all of who sent Christmas cards for him to open at sea.

"I told them the best Christmas present off grandchildren is a home made card and on Christmas Day I had all three home made cards, which was fantastic," added Frank.

He also managed to see them on his return.

Frank continued: "It was fantastic, they came up and had a cuddle and whisker kiss."

Frank managed to keep in touch with his wife, Judith, and their son Luke via three satellite phones he had with him in the boat.

Judith explained: "We spoke every morning between eight and nine-ish and every night between eight and nine-ish.

"We did have a day that I was going to a function.

"'I am at a function, today' I told him, 'So don't phone me as early but I won't be late, I'll be back at about half eight'.

"11:30 he didn't phone and then the next morning I woke up he hadn't phoned me yet, eight, nine, 10,11..he hasn't phoned me and I was worried so I phoned my son Luke."

It then transpired that Frank was having issues with the phone and was unable to get in touch with the family.

Frank Rothwell completed the challenge in two months.

"It was a worrying time and we had 30 hours that day, but on the chart he wasn't moving either...the boat wasn't moving," said Judith.

Frank added: "Satellite phones...we hired three of them and we also get a package.

"They hadn't bought me enough time, I was alright but also I couldn't use any of the phones to communicate.

"How can I tell them to switch the phones on? Then eventually I remembered that in the life raft we have an emergency phone so I wondered if I had time on that one and managed to phone them and within five minutes they'd flicked the switch and we were back in touch."

The pair were unable to communicate for two full days.

"He phoned me at one o'clock in the morning and it wasn't my normal ring because I have a special ring for him, as I'm answering the phone thinking and it was Frank's voice," said Judith.

"You know what she said? 'Where have you been til now? What time do you call this? Explain yourself!'" added Frank.

Over the course of the challenge Frank lost 15 kilograms, and explained how he had gone "two sizes" down in his trousers and had to put "more holes" in his belt because of it.

As part of his return, Frank and his family will be having another Christmas dinner after he missed the original date.

"I was really disappointed when Judith turned up in Antigua without a plate of Christmas dinner so we are going to have a Christmas dinner on Sunday with all the family," said Frank.

"We were all together in Antigua, we had dinner together two or three times, that's been special."

When asked about the worst thing that happened to him, Frank said it was being washed overboard.

"What happened is after a week, I'm about 300 400 miles off shore and very, very early morning the boat got washed over on its side and everything went everywhere...I lost everything," he explained.

"Eventually I went out onto the deck and put out a sea anchor, which is like a sea parachute, to hold the boat steady.

"I was hoping that the race organisers might say 'that's it', but no you've got a spare of everything."

Although he's done the challenge once before, he says he will not be doing again and Judith agrees.

"He's got things he wants to do but nothing as challenging as this, it took too much out of him mentally and physically," she said.

Frank will be returning to his football club, Oldham Athletic, on Saturday 24 February when they play Kidderminster.

"The team have decided to sell tickets for a pound a piece and the chairman of a football club does not want to know they've sold tickets for a pound, but it's a welcome home frank game and we won't be expecting a large away turnout," said Frank.

His family also made him cards for his return which the couple said had the words, 'You've done it, now shut up!'.

As of Monday 19 February, the fundraiser is almost at £300,000.

"I'd like to thank everybody who has donated," said Frank.

"100% the funds will go to Alzheimers research. One in two of us are going to directly affected by someone with Dementia and during Covid, two of our friends died of Covid and five of our friends have died of Dementia...it's the biggest killer in the UK.

"That's what I'm raising funds for, to find a cure for Dementia."