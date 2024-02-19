Comedian Peter Kay has been announced as the first ever act to perform at Manchester's Co-op Live arena.

The Bolton-born comedian will be performing live at the new venue on the 23 April 2024.

Kay returned to the stage in December 2022 for his first tour in 12 years which lasted a year and ended on 16 December.

Co-op Live is Manchester's newest entertainment venue and is the largest arena in the city with a maximum capacity of around 23,500 people.

The venue will have around 32 bars, restaurants and lounges and will have the largest floor space of any indoor venue in the city.

Tickets for Peter Kay's show will go on sale on Friday 23 February at 10am.