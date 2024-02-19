A police dog managed to track down a dangerous driver hiding in a children's play area.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) dog, Hully, tracked the 16-year-old after a short chase in Gorton.

The Roads Policing Unit spotted a suspicious Peugeot Expert van on Mount Road in Gorton, Manchester before it tried to get away by going along Hyde Road and onto the M60 into oncoming traffic.

The van stopped on a hard shoulder and the suspect abandoned the vehicle before running up the embankment.

GMP's Tactical Dog Unit were called in to help find him.

Hully tracked the teenager up the embankment, across fields and into the Brinnington Estate's play area where the suspect was found in possession of the keys.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and taking without owner’s consent. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Sergeant Paul Holt from Greater Manchester Police’s Tactical Dog Unit said: “This job was another great example of the cross-collaboration between several departments in GMP’s Specialist Operations.

“PD Hully and I turned out to this incident knowing that we had to find the suspect after showing total disregard for other people’s safety by travelling down the motorway in the wrong direction.

“On this occasion, I am happy to report that no one was injured during this incident, and we are delighted that we can get another dangerous driver off the roads in Greater Manchester.”