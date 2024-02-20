A bedding company has been fined more than a quarter of a million pounds after two employees suffered serious injuries when they were caught in machinery.

Sartex Quilts and Textiles Limited in Castle Mill, Rochdale, was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following the "serious and avoidable" incidents.

A 32-year-old man, from Burnley, lost three fingers on his first day working on the line when he was cleaning the measuring wheel on a cutting machine.

In a victim personal statement he said: “Prior to this incident, I was a healthy, happy and active person. At the time I had one very young son, now I have two children.

"I try not to expose my left hand too much to my children when I am playing with them or when they are in my company.

"I do not talk about the incident with my children. When I am out and about in public, I try to keep my injured hand out of the public view.”

This quilting machine injured a 51-year-old man. Credit: HSE

A 51-year-old from Rochdale lost the tips of two of his fingers after his glove became tangled in a machine, causing his right hand to be dragged in.

The incidents were investigated by the HSE who found the company did not guard the machinery and did not implement suitable and sufficient procedures to isolate machinery from power.

The company was fined £251,250 and ordered to pay £6,862.63 in costs at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on 14 February 2024.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Elena Pickford said: “These injuries were serious and avoidable, the risk should have been identified.

“Employers should make sure they properly assess and ensure that access to dangerous parts of machinery are prevented.

"Had these machines been adequately guarded and a safe isolating procedure been in place, these incidents could have easily been prevented.”

