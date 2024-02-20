A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the face.

Officers were called at around 11.55am on Monday 19 February to reports a man had been injured at a house Derbyshire Hill Road in St Helens.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a facial injury caused by a gunshot to his face. Police say he remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.House-to-house inquiries have been carried out and a police scene is currently in place on Derbyshire Hill Road while investigations continue.Chief Inspector Tom Welch said: "This is a complex police investigation, and our officers are still in the very early stages of establishing the circumstances of this incident."At this stage of our ongoing investigation we can confirm that a firearm was shot in the area causing a serious facial injury to a man in his 30s.

"Therefore, I would appeal to anyone who lives in the area, that has any information or who has doorbell camera footage that may have captured the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."Information from the public is vital if we are to prevent the use of firearms which bring misery to our streets and cause such harm in our community."Our officers remain in the surrounding area of Derbyshire Hill Road and are relentless when stopping the use of any firearms or dangerous weapons in Merseyside."

