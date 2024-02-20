The former Conservative MP for Blackpool South will be suspended after his appeal against the Standards Committee’s decision was dismissed by an independent panel.

Scott Benton will be given the 35 day recommended suspension after an independent panel dismissed his appeal.

Following his suspension decision, a recall petition will be triggered in his constituency for a potential by-election.

Benton was caught by the Times in April 2023, offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

Footage also showed him allegedly boasting there were ways to keep corporate hospitality secret.

He appeared to suggest MPs allow companies to put a falsely low value on tickets they have accepted for live sports and cultural events, in order to avoid the requirement to disclose hospitality worth £300 or more.

The Commons standard watchdog recommended a 35 day suspension but Benton appealed the decision, saying his actions were an "extremely serious breach."

The Conservatives won Blackpool South in 2019 with a majority of just 3,690.

He claimed it was "was heavily influenced by the memorandum submitted by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards which makes several pivotal statements that are completely factually inaccurate".

He added: "If those that judge MPs are not being open minded, fair and proportionate in the way that they are handling evidence or examining witnesses, our democracy is under threat."

He said he believes a second assessment will "consider the facts and lead to a more equitable decision".

The Conservatives won Blackpool South in 2019 with a majority of just 3,690, raising the prospect of another difficult by-election for the Prime Minister after losses in Wellingborough and Kingswood last week.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.