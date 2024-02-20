The inspiring schoolchildren on a mission to make sure no child goes hungry

Play Brightcove video

School dinner time is always busy, but it can also be costly. The children at Monksdown Primary School in Liverpool enjoy hot lunches, but many are paying around 2 pounds a day, so more than ten pounds a week.

It is a cost that mounts up for families already feeling the pinch in the cost of living crisis.

So the children have gone right to the top, writing to the Prime Minister and joining a national campaign urging the Government to provide free school meals to every child in England.

One pupil said "I think it's terrible because Scotland, Wales and London have free school meals so why can't England."

Another said "When you are in year 2 you don't have to pay, but when you are in year 3 parents have to put aside like lots and lots of money"

Another said "I normally have a pack lunch but they don't give you as much energy as a warm school meal does"

Another said "We need free school meals because it's the kind of fuel we need for the day"

There are free school meals for all in London Scotland and Wales

There is a foodbank known as the pantry and it is right on the school playground. It is packed full of essential items and this all provides a lifeline to many families at the school who come there every Tuesday when it is open. The school say they have seen an increase in demand showing more and more families need a helping hand.

There is a foodbank known as The Pantry on the school grounds

Teacher Marie Ferrigan siad "It's actually the family where two wages are coming in where on paper they have a steady wage and they don't actually qualify for anything at all. That's why the free school meal came about when we were looking at it. It was those families who were using the pantry."

The pupils have written an open letter to the Prime Minister

It's a year since free school meals were extended to every child in London and already the benefits are clear with nearly 80% of parents saying it has helped their budget.

In a statement the department for education said:

"We want to give every child the best start in life and we understand the pressures many households are under, which is why we have doubled the number of children receiving free school meals since 2010 from one sixth to one third"