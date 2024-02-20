A fund set up to pay for surgery for a woman with a rare 'locked jaw' condition was inundated with donations within hours of her sharing her story.

Lauren Bolton, who lives in Rossendale in Lancashire, is in constant pain and has not been able to eat solid food for the past two years.

Her mother, Denise Bolton, set up a fundraising page in hope of raising £95,000 to pay for private surgery to replace her jaw joint.

The 29-year-old said: "The lengths complete strangers have gone to to support me is just incredible and is something I will never ever forget. One day, I will find a way to give back."

After describing the impact of the condition on ITV Granada Reports, she watched as donations increased by £15,000 in just a few hours.

Watch a video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham

Lauren said: "I can not bear the thought of living in this much pain and on a liquidised diet for the next four years of my life."

"Every time I see that figure go up, I try to comprehend the possibility of that not having to be my reality, and it honestly blows my mind."

Her family said Lauren's problems were compounded by 15 years of misdiagnosis.

At first, Lauren was told she was simply grinding her teeth and given a tooth guard. Then she was offered physiotherapist and botox injections, which she said left her in even more pain.

Finally an MRI scan revealed an arthritic condition, that is so advanced she needs a titanium jaw replacement.

Lauren Bolton said her life is on hold and is grateful for donations for surgery Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Lauren has late stage Temporomandibular Joint Disease (TMD) which has damaged her jaw joint and her only option is a full replacement.

But it is a procedure so complex, only a handful of surgeons can do it and most are private.

On the NHS Lauren is looking at a wait of almost four years which her family fear she will not survive and are worried about the impact of her weight loss on her organs.

Lauren is not able to eat solid food and is entirely restricted to a liquidised diet. Her weight and BMI has dropped to a dangerously low level.

She is now just six stone and said "it even hurts her to talk."

Lauren's parents Paul and Denise Bolton said they are "incredibly grateful to each and every person" who has donated to Lauren's fund.

"All the kind words of support and personal messages we have also received have been unbelievable"

"We spent the evening together, very emotional, reading through these and watching the total increase.

"The amount donated by friends, family, and complete strangers is amazing, and we are finally started to believe that together we could change Lauren's life and she will finally be free of pain".

Lauren said all she wants is her life back, but it is a life only money can buy and she is now hopeful the surgery can happen if the donations continue and she reaches the target of £95,000.

If you think you or someone you know might have TMD, you can click here for more information on symptoms, support and advice.

