The Isle of Man's minister for education has been sacked by the Chief Minister.

Julie Edge MHK said she was 'disappointed' but 'not surprised' after claiming to 'regularly challenge decisions and offer the public perspective' to the Council of Ministers.

The Member of the House of Keys for Onchan added: 'I will stand up for what I believe in and always listen to and represent the people of Onchan and the wider Island.'

Alfred Cannan MHK said: 'I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to Julie for her dedication and hard work in representing the Department for Education, Sport and Culture for the past two and half years. While the brief has thrown up a number of challenges during this time, Julie has always conducted herself with diligence, dignity and a strong sense of duty.’

He added: ‘I believe it is an appropriate time to make this change and to introduce a fresh perspective to the Council of Ministers. I need to balance the need for continuity with opportunities to allow for fresh thinking as the administration pursues its objectives around the Island Plan and Economic Strategy.'

Daphne Caine MHK has been appointed as the new Minister for Education, Sport and Culture.

She said: 'I am delighted to accept the Chief Minister’s invitation to join the Council of Ministers. I have a passionate interest in the delivery of education, and I look forward to making a positive contribution to developing and enhancing education, sport and culture across the Island.’

Daphne Caine has been appointed as Ms Edge's replacement within the Isle of Man Government. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Julie Edge's Statement in Full

‘Naturally I am disappointed to become the latest in an increasing list of Ministers who have been appointed and then asked to stand down from the Cannan administration, although, to some extent, as the “difficult woman” who regularly challenges decisions and offers the public perspective, I am not surprised.

‘The fact I was informed of the news this afternoon (Wed), 24 hours after I told the Chief Minister of my intention to speak publicly about my pre-determined position on whistleblowing and the government’s management of the Dr Rosalind Ranson case and the Richard Wright KC report debated in Tynwald this week, speaks volumes to me.

‘So does the fact that Daphne Caine – who I wish well – has been appointed my successor a matter of weeks after she was appointed to the Department for Enterprise as Political Member, with specific responsibility for Visit Isle of Man and Motorsport, highlighting a lack of a clear plan or direction.

‘I wish to thank all my colleagues, officers and staff in the Department, along with those in schools, at UCM, and those who work in sports, arts and culture. I am proud of how much we have achieved together over a short space of time and their dedication to education and children, skills, development and life-long learning is exemplary.

‘My focus today is on a smooth transition. I stand by the number of initiatives we have delivered and continue to progress, many of which will shortly come to fruition, and the tough decisions we have had to take in the Department over the past two and a half years.

‘Like my colleague in Onchan who was removed as a Minister after a matter of weeks, I will stand up for what I believe in and always listen to and represent the people of Onchan and the wider Island.

‘I will, of course, continue to support the government in pursuit of policies which align with my own and I wish my successor well.’

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...