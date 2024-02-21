L.S Lowry’s 1957 painting Sunday Afternoon, which is worth more than £4 million, will be publicly displayed for the first time in 57 years before it goes up for auction next month.

The Lancashire artist, born in 1887, depicted industrial life in Greater Manchester through his extensive portfolio of drawings and paintings.

Laurence Stephen Lowry’s Sunday Afternoon illustrates a densely populated industrial landscape, which shows what Lowry described as the “battle of life”.

Before his death in 1976, Lowry produced more than 1,000 artworks.

L.S. Lowry produced more than 1,000 artworks. Credit: PA Images

Auction house Christie’s said the painting is expected to fetch between £4 to £6 million during the Modern British and Irish Art Evening Sale on March 20.

Phillip Harley, senior director at Christie’s, said: “Sunday Afternoon by L.S Lowry will return to the public eye at Christie’s for the first time since it was last seen here 57 years ago.

“This important painting has remained in the collection of Sir Keith and Lady Showering since 1967, offering a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a work of this magnitude and scale.

“The composition represents the wonder the artist felt as he recorded his many observations of the evolving society around him.

L.S. Lowry Credit: PA Images

“We are thrilled to bring Sunday Afternoon back to auction in the Modern British and Irish Art Evening Sale. We look forward to welcoming our clients and visitors alike to view the painting when it goes on free display in London on 13 March.”

The painting was previously sold by the auction house in 1967 for a “record price”.

The artwork was obtained from the collection of Keith Showering, who was a former chief executive officer of Europe’s biggest drinks business, Allied Breweries.

Lowry’s painting will be on public display at Christie’s in London from March 13 to 20.

