Listen To Nate announcing the team before Manchester City versus Brentford.

The dreams of a 9-year-old Manchester City fan came true when he became the match announcer at the Etihad Stadium.

Young Nate is a huge fan of City and his Dad Matt wrote to the club explaining his love for both the team - and announcing.

Nate has his own announcer kit at home, complete with a microphone and speaker which he prepares for every game.

At City's home fixture against Brentford on Tuesday 20th February he joined regular match day presenter Danny Jackson in the PA room.

Nate in the announcers booth with Danny Jackson Credit: Manchester City

Nate announced the Manchester City team sheet ahead of the fixture, after a video was shown introducing the youngster to the crowd.

Nate has been practising his skills behind the microphone after first visiting the announcer booth ahead of Manchester City's game against Huddersfield.

Nate met City star Nathan Ake after the game Credit: Manchester City

Hi s dad Matt said: “The first time I was aware of him being an announcer was just hearing footage of the tunnel cam being played over and over again, he would sit in front of the TV for hours and do it time and again.”

Manchester City won the game 1 - 0 and Nate met some of his heroes after the game.

Matt said: "We want to say thank you to the club, you've made his year, his life just all of his dreams have come true"