The police watchdog has launched an investigation following the death of a man during a raid in north Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident in Collyhurst on February 20.It came after GMP officers raided a property at the Roach Court apartments, on Hamerton Road.

The force said the raid was 'in connection with a criminal investigation'.A man in his 40s, who was inside the property at the time, 'fell from a height' after officers had entered the building.

The view from the flats of the police activity. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for GMP said last night: "Despite the best efforts of the officers in attendance and paramedics, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"In line with normal procedure, the incident has been referred to the force’s Professional Standards Directorate and the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

There was a large emergency services response to the incident yesterday evening - with police and ambulances in attendance.

A cordon was in place and an evidence tent was erected at the scene, while forensics officers searched the area.An IOPC spokesperson said: "Officers and paramedics provided medical assistance to the man at the scene, but he sadly died.

"We received a mandatory referral from GMP following the incident and IOPC investigators were sent to attend the scene and the police post incident procedures."An independent investigation was declared. Our investigation is in its initial stages and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends all those affected by his death."

