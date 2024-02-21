Who are the North Wests richest people and how did they make their money?

XXXX, who have won £61million on the EuroMillions, now find themselves among the North West's wealthiest people.

But the richest people in our region are not just millionaires, they are billionaires.

£5.25 bn Mohsin and Zuber Issa - EG Group and Asda

The brothers from Blackburn were brought up in a terrace house and as teenagers worked at their parents petrol station. They bought their first petrol station in 2001 and have since made their millions by building petrol forecourt firm EG Group.

In October 2020 the brothers were successful in their £6.8 billion pound deal to take over Asda, returning the supermarket to British ownership. At the time Mohsin and Zuber Issa said: "We are very proud to be investing in Asda, an iconic British business that we have admired for many years.

They have extended their empire more recently investing £30 million into HVS, a manufacturer of hydrogen-powered lorries. They also have a vitamin brand Diso.

£4.85 bn Tom Morris - Home Bargains

Tom Morris is a shopkeepers son from Liverpool who is the brains behind discount store Home Bargains.

He founded the first shop in 1976 in the Old Swan area of Liverpool, since then it has gone from strength to strength.

There are now 572 Home Bargains shops across the country, employing more than 28,400 people.

£2.25 bn Fred and Peter Done - Betfred and Peninsula

The Done brothers run two successful businesses that have made them billions.

The bookies chain BetFred's profits grew to £37.8m in 2021-22

Peter Done, the younger of the brothers took the reins of Peninsula an employment and HR business based in Manchester in the late 1980's. It recorded profits of £74.2m in 2021-22.

£2.15 bn Arora family - B&M

Brothers Simon, Bobby and Robin Arora transformed Liverpool based shops B&M from a small, loss-making retailer into a £5 billion business.

There are more than 1,100 B&M shops across the country. The three brothers have offloaded shares worth more than £910 million since taking the discount retailer onto the stock market in 2014. Their remaining 6.98% holding is now worth £390.2 million.

£1.83 bn Simon Nixon - internet

Simon Nixon dropped out of University and set up a price comparison website that would later become Moneysupermarket.

He made more than £700 million from selling shares in the Chester-based dotcom firm.

Mr Nixon also has a valuable property empire worth £350 million.