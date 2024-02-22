A Greater Manchester Police investigation is underway after an elderly couple were found dead in a house in Rochdale.

Police had forced their way into a property at The Woods, near Castleton Moor and found two people, in their 70s, lying dead inside.

Officers responded to a concerned call understood to be made by a worried neighbour on 21 February.

Investigations at the property continued throughout the night. Credit: MEN Media

An emergency response followed including forensics, fire crews, paramedics and gas company Cadent.

The couple's cause of death is yet to be confirmed and a Home Office post mortem is underway. Investigations at the property continued throughout the night. Reacting to the couple's death, one resident said: “We don’t really know the family but they’re an elderly couple. A really nice couple. It’s just two of them. I just moved here a year ago and it’s really weird to see that on your doorstep."Another neighbour added: “All I know is that I came home and saw lots of police. I know that a couple live there and I know that they’re elderly. I don’t know what happened but it looks pretty serious.”

