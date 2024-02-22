A man in his 80s has been left seriously injured in an 'explosion' after 'opening a safe containing gunpowder with an angle grinder'.

Emergency services were called to a house in Wigan at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, 21 February.

It followed reports of an 'explosion' at a house on Park Road in Billinge.

Greater Manchester Police said that the man was "injured upon opening a domestic item", thought to be a safe containing gunpowder.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene, and the man was rushed to hospital with serious leg injuries.

An air ambulance was called to the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Police said the explosion had been caused by the 'ignition of a flammable substance'. It was later confirmed to pose no threat to the community as the scene was scaled down.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "This afternoon, Wednesday 21 February, at around 3pm, officers were called to reports of an explosion inside a property on Park Road in Billinge.

"Emergency services attended the scene and a man in his 80s has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

"Enquiries suggest that the explosion was caused by the ignition of a flammable substance and there is no wider threat to the community.

"The scene has now been made safe by emergency services and no neighbouring properties were evacuated during the incident."The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and air ambulance were called out to the scene of the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...