Georgia Ball posted the video to TikTok and within 48 hours it had amassed 10 million views.

A female pro-golfer was left gobsmacked when a man tried to explain her own swing to her.

Georgia Ball, a pro with the PGA - the Professional Golfers' Association, had been at the range trying out a new style of swing.

The golfer, from Liverpool, frequently films her practices and her life as a professional on TikTok, where she has more than 156,00 followers.

But her most recent video has gone viral for other reasons - as it shows her practising a new swing at a driving range, when a man starts explaining how she should be doing it.

The term mansplaining is often used when a man uses condescending or patronising terms to explain something to a woman.

Georgia Ball spoke about the reaction to her video at Lee Park Golf Club, Liverpool.

The footage shows Georgia stopping her swing after she hitting a ball, before a man's voice, off camera, says: "Excuse me, what you're doing there, you shouldn't be doing that.

"You should be right through your swing and follow through. You are too slow on the way up and then back."

Georgia politely replies: "OK, I am going through a swing change at the minute."

But the man then adds: "No but what you're doing here, you're coming back too slow. I've been playing golf 20 years."

Georgia, again politely, explains she is going through a swing change and then lines up another shot.

A caption pops up on-screen saying, "I knew I had to make the next shot a good one".

Georgia then sends the ball straight down the middle of the range using a very similar swing to the one she used before.

The man comments: "See how much better that was?"

The video has now gone viral, with more than 10 million views on TikTok, and thousands of people praising Georgia for her patience with the "mansplaining".

Comments include: "The self-restraint of you having the conversation so calmly, while having a golf club in your hand" and, "I'm always so polite when mansplaining comes my way, but no more, I'm going to start calling it out."

ITV Granada Reports caught up with Georgia, who said she has found the reaction over the past 48 hours "crazy".

She said: "When I first put the video out, my main aim was to grow the game, and to get as many people involved as I can.

"The last 48 hours have been crazy, with the comments and messages of support, it's been so positive and I'm so grateful."

When asked what was going through her mind when the golfer started 'mansplaining' she said: "At the time, I was uncomfortable, but I was that focused on what I was doing, I couldn't get distracted from that.

"I'm a humble person, so it's not in me to say 'I'm a PGA professional golfer'.

"It was an awkward conversation but I was just focused on what I was there for, so I just didn't let it bother me. I'm just glad now I can look back at it and laugh".

Georgia, 26, has been playing golf since she was 10, after falling in love with the sport when her dad asked her to caddy for him.

Along with being a professional player, she runs her own online coaching business as she says her passion is to get more people into the game.

She said mansplaining is not something she normally deals with as she deals with men and women when she's out on the golf course or driving range.

Georgia said "I'm always open to taking things on board and any advice. I just love golf and want to grow the game".

She also admitted she probably would not recognise the man if she saw him again.