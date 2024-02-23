The iconic Mathew Street festival is returning to Liverpool for the first time in 10 years.

Under a new name, Liverpool Celebrates Mathew Street, the four-day festival will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

But as well as its new name - it will also be based in a different part of the city.

Crowds at the old Mathew Street festival Credit: ITV Granada

What is the Mathew Street festival?

The original festival ran from 1993 and ended in 2013.

It started life as a series of gigs on a single stage by Beatles tribute acts but came to dominate August Bank Holiday weekends for 20 years, attracting bands of different styles from all over the world.

The council cancelled the festival amid concerns about drinking and anti-social behaviour, citing rising costs and the changing image of the city.

When will it be?

It will take place across the August Bank Holiday, from Friday 23 August to Monday 26 August 2024 and will be based at Liverpool's Pier Head, while some events are likely to happen on Mathew Street itself.

The festival will feature dozens of acts performing over the four days.

The event will be fully ticketed and for over 18s only.

What will take place?

Each day will consist of a different theme, which the organisers say will celebrate all musical ages and styles, including Liverpool talent, international stars and tribute acts.

The event will culminate with a specially-curated Cavern Club Takeover - described by organisers as a celebration of artists who performed at the former Mathew Street festival.

Liverpool Celebrates director Daniel Sanders explains why the festival had to move from its original home on Mathew Street.

Tickets for Liverpool Celebrates Mathew Street Festival will be available to buy via Skiddle from Friday 1 March 2024.

Ticket prices will start at £25 plus booking fee.