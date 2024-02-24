Merseyside Police are appealing for information after a car was "deliberately" driven into a house.

Officers say it was a "targeted" attack, in which a car was driven into a house on Beechwood Close in Clock Face, St Helens on Saturday 24 February at around 12:45am.

The car was a white Toyota Hi-Lux which drove off from the incident before it was set on fire on Jersey Street.

There were four people in the house, including two children. They were not injured.Inspector Ray Mavrakakis said: “Fortunately the occupants of the house, who were in bed at the time of the incident, were not injured but they are extremely traumatised.

"The deliberate and reckless actions of these individuals has also caused significant damage to the property and damaged power supplies to the property."After reversing in to the house the offenders drove the car a short distance before getting out and deliberately setting fire to it.

"We believe there were three people involved in this attack. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended at both scenes and extinguished the car fire.“We believe this to be a targeted attack on the address and are determined to find those responsible so they can be brought to justice.“We have made extensive enquiries as part of our ongoing investigation, have carried out forensic examinations and we carrying out an extensive review of CCTV footage in the area.“I would like to appeal to anyone in the area who has CCTV or video doorbells to review their footage as they could have vital information which would help our investigation."If you do have information which could help us please call the independent and anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 0038 of 24 February or crime reference number 24000199957."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...