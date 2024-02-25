A 27-year-old man has died after an Audi crashed into a wall in Stockport, Greater Manchester.The crash happened on Broadstone Road in Reddish at around 6pm last night (Saturday, 24 February).

Police said the car, an Audi S3, was travelling along the road when it crashed into the Houldsworth Mill external perimeter wall - just opposite the Grey Horse pub.The man - who was a passenger in the car - died at the scene.

The driver - another 27-year-old man - was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at Greater Manchester Police.

A man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Credit: MEN Media

Police cordoned off a large stretch of the road for several hours after the incident last night. The Grey Horse pub, which was in the area inside the police tape, posted on Facebook that it had been forced to close 'due to instructions from the police'. Any witnesses of the crash are now being urged to come forward.Police are also keen to speak to anyone who has CCTV, dash cam or mobile footage. GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) can be contacted on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 2429 of 25/02/24.