Stormzy reveals 'dazzling and daring' Manchester-based #Merky Books 2024 winner

The winner of Stormzy's #Merky Books prize says he is committed to making work that is "interesting, has something to say and is - even better - fun."

Sufiyaan Salam, who grew up in Blackburn, received the New Writers' Prize set up by the rapper.

Set over the course of a single, surreal night, Sufiyaan's winning submission, Wimmy Road Boyz, follows three men in their early twenties who drive up and down Manchester’s Curry Mile, bringing all of their baggage with them.

In pursuit of a wild time, these boys don’t yet know that their first night out in so long will also be their last.

The 26-year-old's debut novel explores heartbreak, masculinity, friendship, faith and class.

Sufiyaan Salam is the winner of Stormzy's #Merky Books prize Credit: #Merky Books

Sufiyaan said: “It’s still sinking in, but wow - I’m beyond excited to be given the opportunity to have my work published with Penguin.

"Having met the talented writers on the shortlist, I know just how fierce the competition was. I’ve been trying to write for as long as I can remember and I’m committed to making work that’s interesting, has something to say and is - even better - fun.

"Growing up in Blackburn, it was easy to think this kinda thing wouldn’t happen for someone like me. Shout out to the whole #Merky team, all the judges, and the ‘writer’s camp’ group chat."

Stormzy set up the #Merky Books prize to discover unpublished and under-represented writers aged 16 to 30 from the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

The winner is awarded a publishing contract with Stormzy’s publishing imprint #Merky Books at Penguin Random House UK.

The grime star was part of the judging panel and said he was " Excited to announce Sufiyaan as this year’s winner of the prize. I loved Wimmy Road Boyz and I can’t wait to read more.”