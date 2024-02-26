Complacency among some dog owners alongside an 'inability to control their pets' has seen farm animals worth an estimated £181,000 severely injured or killed by dogs in the North West in 2023, latest figures from NFU Mutual reveal.

The shocking statistics comes as NFU Mutual’s latest survey of over 1,100 dog owners released today found more people were letting their dogs off leads in the countryside last year than in 2022, 68% and 64% respectively.

Worryingly, less than half (49%) said their pet always comes back when called.

Almost 8% admitted their dog chases livestock but 46% believed their dog was not capable of causing the death or injury of farm animals.

More than half (54%) felt they did not need to take active measures to prevent their dog from chasing.

If present at an attack, 57% of dog owners would intervene to stop it, 22% would report it to a local farmer and 11% would call the police.

Across the UK, dog attacks on livestock were estimated to cost £2.4 million last year, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets under control Credit: PA

It comes as the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill is making its way through parliament. NFU Mutual welcomes this Bill, which improves powers available to police for dealing with dog attacks on livestock.

Hannah Binns, Rural Affairs Specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “The high cost of dog attacks on livestock is incredibly alarming news for North West farmers, especially as the 2024 lambing season gets underway and pregnant ewes and newborn lambs are vulnerable.

“We’ve heard reports from farmers about the complacency and naivety of some dog owners who regularly allow their pets to roam off-lead in the countryside, seemingly unaware of the carnage the dog could cause, then are horrified when an attack happens.

“There have also been incidences where dogs have chased, injured and killed sheep and the owner is nowhere to be seen.

“Farmers are also living in fear of repeat attacks, which cause horrific and needless suffering to livestock and can traumatise all involved dealing with the aftermath.

“All dogs are capable of chasing, attacking and killing farm animals, regardless of breed, size or temperament.

“We’re urging all dog owners to be responsible for their pet and keep them on a lead when walked anywhere near livestock. If there is an attack, it is important people accept responsibility and report it, to a local farmer and the police, so that the injured animals are not left suffering in pain.”

In England, the South West was the worst-hit region by cost, with dog attacks on livestock costing an estimated £359,000, followed by the Midlands (£331,000).

With many dog owners planning to visit the countryside at a time when sheep and lambs are at their most vulnerable, NFU Mutual is calling for them to: