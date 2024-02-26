Everton has had their penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced following an appeal.

The club received the biggest sporting sanction in Premier League history after they were found to have breached profitability and sustainability rules in November 2023.

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction after an independent commission found they had exceeded permitted losses under the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £19.5million over an assessment period ending with the 2021-22 season.

Following the deduction, CEO Colin Chong released a statement saying they were "shocked and disappointed by the ruling" and believed "the sanction is disproportionate and wholly unjust".

The club later lodged a formal appeal to the independent commission, and had been waiting since December for the outcome.

Now, after a three-day hearing in February, an independent Appeal Board has cut the deduction by four points, which moves the club on to 25 points in the table and up to 15th place.

The club face a second PSR complaint for breaching rules over the assessment period running to the end of last season.

The complaint was laid on 15 January and under standard directions for PSR cases agreed by top-flight clubs last summer, the commission hearing in that case must conclude no later than 12 weeks after that complaint, which would be 8 April.