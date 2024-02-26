An investigator tasked with looking into NHS complaints is in Blackpool - after receiving more than 100 complaints in the town since 2021.

Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) Rob Behrens is hoping to encourage others in the resort to flag concerns when things go wrong.

One case raised with the Ombudsman was that of May Ashord, a mum-of-three from North Shore, who died from an operable brain tumour.

May Ashford died in 2015 Credit: Family handout

Mrs Ashford died from a stroke in 2015 after being told her tumour was not growing, despite MRI scans showing it was pushing her brain to one side.

A subsequent investigation found that she was offered surgery too late.

Her husband Alan Ashford said: "It was horrific. They just left the tumour to consume her."

He added: "I blame myself because I just trusted him (the doctor)."

The Ombudsman's 2021 report on NHS imaging highlighted repeated failings such as those found in Mrs Ashford's case.

Rob Behrens said: “By visiting the coastal town, we hope to learn from residents and organisations to understand why some people face barriers in complaining.

“I believe in the power of complaining. A complaint has the power to reveal the truth, bring closure and create lasting positive change.

“When things go wrong in public services, people should feel empowered to speak up about their experiences so the NHS, the Government and its agencies are held to account and standards improve.”