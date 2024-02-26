Play Brightcove video

The cast of ITV's latest comedy G'Wed, set in Liverpool, sat down with ITV Granada Reports' Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore.

Set in Liverpool and filmed entirely on location, in and around the city, ITV's new comedy G'Wed is full of fresh, young local talent from the North West.

The six-part comedy, which debuted on ITVX, will air on ITV2 from Monday 26 February at 10pm.

Dylan Thomas-Smith plays Reece and says the reaction he's had from viewers has been 'crazy'.

The fresh young cast of ITV's latest comedy G'Wed, set in Liverpool Credit: ITV

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, he said: "Everywhere I go now it's 'G'Wed! I like the way everyone's enjoying it'.

Asked what 'G'Wed' means, he went on: "Say we're in Greggs - me and you. And I say, 'Can I have a cheese and onion pasty?'.

"You say: 'Do you want a tea with that?'. I'd say 'G'Wed'- so it's like 'yeah' and 'go ahead, lad'."

Dominic Murphy, who plays Ted, says the role has been 'life-changing'.

He told ITV News: "It's definitely took off. It's life-changing. It's not everyday that you get that chance and opportunity.

"I'm just off the estate, do you know what I mean? I'm no-one special.

"The fact that one of our own has got it, it's nice."

The first episode of G'Wed will air at 10pm on ITV2 on Monday, 26 February with the second episode broadcasting immediately afterwards at 10.30pm.