A man is fighting for his life after he was the victim of a hit and run while out jogging.

The man, in his 50s, was discovered with serious injuries after emergency services were called to reports he had been hit by a transit van at around 6.30pm on Sunday, 25 February.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

The driver of the silver transit van, believed to be involved in the crash failed to stop at the scene, on Utting Avenue East in Norris Green, Liverpool.

Merseyside Police officers later spotted the van, believed to have been involved in the crash, parked up at the junction of Hollingbourne Place and Hollingbourne Road, nearby.

A 24-year-old man from Norris Green and a 44-year-old woman from Westvale in Kirkby are being questioned on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.