Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has teamed up with John Squire, former guitarist of The Stone Roses, to release a new album.

Their record, self titled 'Liam Gallagher John Squire' is out on 1 March 2024.

Their debut single, Just Another Rainbow, charted at number 16, giving Liam his highest-charting solo single to date.

Squire, 61, wrote the lyrics for their new material and Gallagher said the words resonated with him.

Speaking in 2024, Gallagher said: “I’m a massive Stone Roses fan. They were the ones who got me into (being in) a band, so I know the rhythms."

Asked if he had the power to veto any of the lyrics, Gallagher said: “If there were any kinky saucepot shenanigans going on, I’d obviously have pulled him up on it!

"But I remember getting the lyrics, thinking: it feels like me.”

The Stone Roses guitarist and Liam Gallagher pictured on 03 Jul 2007 for the launch of a John Squire art exhibition. Credit: PA IMAGES

The two have collaborated previously and co-wrote Love Me And Leave Me, released in 1997, which was recorded by Squire’s band The Seahorses, who supported Oasis on tour.

Speaking about their new musical partnership, Squire said: “I think we were both surprised at how complementary my guitar tone is with his voice and how the songs I’ve written worked for him.”

The guitarist joined Gallagher on stage at Knebworth in 2022, two gigs that took place almost 26 years on from the two concerts Oasis had performed at the same music venue in 1996.

Liam Gallagher’s band Oasis split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris, and since then he and his brother Noel have been embroiled in a feud.

Following their split, both brothers have had extensive solo careers.

Tickets for the Liam Gallagher and John Squire 13 date tour sold out in 30 seconds.

