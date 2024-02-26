Play Brightcove video

Wigan Warriors' Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall sat down with Granada Reports sports correspondent Mike Hall

Wigan Warriors have spoken of their joy at winning the World Club Challenge for a fifth time against Australian side Penrith Panthers.

Captain Liam Farrell says the winning against the Panthers means so much to him, and the fans.

" Now it’s settled a little bit I’ve been out and about around the town and you see fans and the congratulations they're all over the moon and they're just so pleased that would be able to become World Champions - and it's you know something we're really proud of," he said.

"I’m proud to lead the group at the moment. I've had some amazing times as a player but as a captain as well, we’ve got a great group, and we’re all quite close, and all the coaching staff as well, Matty leads by example and I’m just proud to lift that trophy."]

Wigan Warriors' Liam Marshall with the World Club Challenge trophy following the Betfred World Club Challenge match. Credit: PA Images

Player Liam Marshall reiterated the how proud he was.

"It’s amazing," he said."It’s an incredible achievement for the town as well as the club.

"I think Wigan is synonymous with the World Cup challenge, obviously Saturday night is one of those ones that will go down in history.

"The dust is only just settling and it maybe weeks, months, even years before it even sinks in of how special an occasion and what we actually achieved.

"But for now we’re really happy we can call ourselves the World Champions."

Wigan Warriors clinched the World Club Challenge for a record-equalling fifth time after surviving a last-gasp video drama. Credit: PA Images

Wigan beat Penrith Panthers in a thrilling 16-12 win at the DW Stadium. Warriors survived what seemed to be a late try to tie the game. But with the referee's call of 'no try' and several video replays unable to show otherwise, Wigan held on.

A crowd of just under 25,000 watched the game at the DW Stadium in Wigan.

Discussing what was next for the team, who still have the main rugby league season to play Marshall said they were hoping for more trophies.

He said: "You set up at the pre-season, you have some goals and obviously the success we've had in the last couple of years we're hoping we can go on and win some more silverware.

"It started with the World Cup Challenge on Saturday, so that's one ticked off, but we won't get ahead of ourselves.

"Obviously it’s a big long season ahead which is strange this draw because you win something but you know you've got 20-odd rounds of games left, but we'll take each week as it comes, and that starts Friday at Huddersfield and also we can get back to some League success and be challenging at the end of the year well it's an incredible."

The Warriors lie in fourth place in the Super League, with rivals St Helens at the top after two games.