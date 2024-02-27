Blackpool South is one step closer to a by-election, after the House of Commons backed the 35 day suspension of Conservative MP Scott Benton.

The former Conservative MP was caught by the Times in April 2023 offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

Mr Benton’s suspension is in excess of the 10-day threshold that triggers a recall petition and potentially a by-election.

If just 10% of the 57,000 voters in Blackpool South sign the petition, Scott Benton will lose his seat and a by-election will be triggered.

The Conservatives won Blackpool South in 2019 with a majority of just 3,690, raising the prospect of another difficult by-election for the Prime Minister after losses in Wellingborough and Kingswood last week.

It would be the fourth such vote held this year, while a loss would be the 11th time the Government has lost a seat in a by-election since the start of the current parliament in 2019.

Labour have called on Mr Benton to resign immediately rather than wait for the outcome of any recall petition.

Up until the 2019 General Election, the seat had been comfortably held by Labour since 1997.

Now, the Labour Party will be looking to win the seat back, and have already put forward trade unionist Chris Webb as its candidate.

The Liberal Democrats will also be putting up former councillor Andrew Cregan, who defected from Labour in 2017.

