A man has been charged with manslaughter after a three-year-old boy was run over by a tractor.

Albie Speakman was killed after being hit on farmland off Bentley Hall Road in Tottington, near Bury, on 16 July 2022. He died before he could be taken to hospital.

Neil Speakman, 38, has now been charged with Gross Negligence Manslaughter, and has been bailed to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on 16 April 2024.

Albie Speakman (pictured with his mum Leah) died after being hit on farmland belonging to his family. Credit: Family picture

In the days following Albie's death, friends and family held a vigil in Radcliffe in memory of the 'sunshine boy'. Mourners laid candles and released balloons to mark his passing.

His funeral took place at East Lancashire Crematorium, in Radcliffe where a horse-drawn carriage took Albie from Radcliffe town centre to the crematorium, as people gathered along the route to pay their respects.

Paying tribute to him, his mother Leah said: “Albie was an incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy who just wanted everyone to be happy. He was so sensitive and wanted everyone to be ok, especially the people that he loved.

“We all love Albie so much more than we can ever put into words – especially his Nan and his ‘Nanny-Nanny’, as he would always call her.

“I will miss absolutely everything about Albie, his voice, his smile, the smell of his skin and the feel of his little hands on my face when he would say ‘I love you mummy girl’.

“I’ll especially miss going on adventures with Albie, anywhere and everywhere we could have fun; nothing will ever fill the whole that he has left in our hearts, we are broken beyond repair.

“I always call him my little sunshine boy because he has brought so much light into my life and he is my little ray of sunshine, and I don’t want his life to end here, I need to carry on living for him and take him with me wherever I go. We still have so many more memories to make, Albie!

“I love him so much and I know he will find his way back to me someday, somehow, because we need each other. Until then I will look for him in everything I do and I will celebrate his life.

“I’m not sure how to carry on this life without you but I will find a way to be strong for you and make you proud.”