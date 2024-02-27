The Reform UK candidate in the upcoming Rochdale by-election has received death threats, according to the party.

In a letter to Greater Manchester Police (GMP), the party said they "fear for [the] safety" of candidate Simon Danczuk's campaign team.

According to Reform UK, Mr Danczuk has had threats "posted on his campaign page" and written directly to him.

Party leader Richard Tice said the threats were "absolutely outrageous and unacceptable in a democracy".

Mr Tice also claimed that Simon Danczuk's campaign had been "bedevilled by threats and intimidation", expects "Greater Manchester Police to provide a proper level of security" for the campaign team, including on polling day and during the election count.

GMP has been approached for comment.

The by-election was prompted by the death of Sir Tony Lloyd in January.

A total of 11 candidates are on the ballot for the by-election on 29 February.

The full list of candidates standing are:

Azhar Ali, Labour Party

Mark Coleman, Independent

Simon Danczuk, Reform UK

Iain Donaldson, Liberal Democrats

Paul Ellison, The Conservative Party Candidate

George Galloway, Workers Party of Britain

Michael Howarth, Independent

William Howarth, Independent

Guy Otten, Green Party

Ravin Subortna, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

David Tully, Independent

