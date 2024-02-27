A 10-year-old boy died by electrocution while on holiday with his family, a coroner has confirmed.

Jack Piper-Sheach was staying at Tiffany's Hotel on Blackpool Promenade with his mother, aunt, and grandmother on 3 September 2023, when he was seriously injured.

Speaking at a pre-inquest review, Senior Coroner Alan Wilson said Jack suffered injuries consistent with him having received a high voltage of electricity.

The 10-year-old was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, but died four days later with his family by his bedside.

Other witnesses expected to give evidence at the final inquest, either in person or by statement, include paramedics, a paediatric consultant at Blackpool and a consultant at Alder Hey who confirmed the cause of Jack's death was a hypoxic brain injury due to prolonged cardiac arrest due to electrocution injury.

Eye-witness Karen Griffiths has also provided a statement to the coroner as well as several employees from Tiffany's Hotel.

The hotel was closed for several weeks following Jack's death but has since re-opened.

Jack was electrocuted at Tiffany's Hotel in Liverpool.

Tiffany's Hotel is owned by Y7 Hotels Ltd based in Blackpool. The company has two directors; Adam Johnstone, who attended the review hearing, and David Johnstone.

Both are also directors of Lakeside Retreats Ltd based at Cleveleymere Lakeside Lodges in Forton near Lancaster.

The hotel was represented by a barrister during the hearing while Jack's family was also represented.

A health and safety officer from Blackpool Council and head of legal services were also in attendance.

Expert evidence is also expected to be given at the final inquest with a date to be confirmed but likely to be held in the summer.

The hearing, which will not be heard by a jury, is expected to last two days.

Jack Piper-Sheach died at Alder Hey Children's Hospital four days later. Credit: PA Images

In a GoFundMe set up after Jack's death, which raised more than £2,500, his aunt Katie wrote: "My nephew's life was sadly taken after being electrocuted whilst on holiday in Blackpool.

"It was an incident as a family we wasn't prepared for, we wasn't expecting to lose our little man at only 10 years old.

"Jack was the life and soul of our family, always laughing and giggling and putting a smile on our faces, he especially loved going to the seaside and having an ice cream, specifically; double cone vanilla ice cream with sprinkles blueberry sauce and a flake (never had anything else... maybe sometimes a single cone instead of a double much to his disappointment).

"He didn't deserve to be taken so suddenly from us. Jack has been laid to rest in a beautiful private service, as a family we've covered those extra costs.

"I'm now raising money on behalf of Kelly and Gary so they can give Jack the beautiful memorial headstone they dream of for their little boy, any extra donations will go towards supporting living expenses whilst they grieve and making sure Jack's love of adventure, fun and all things silly lives on."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...