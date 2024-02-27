A 14-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being stabbed as he answered his door.

Police are treating th e targeted incident as attempted murder and took place at around 8pm on Monday in the Levenshulme area of Manchester.

Officers say the schoolboy was stabbed after answering a knock at the door. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy and 41-year-old woman have both been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both remain in police custody being questioned by detectives. It is believed the attack was targeted.

The 'sickening' incident happened on Stovell Avenue in the Levenshulme. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies from Greater Manchester Police’s City of Manchester district said: “This is a really sickening attack on a young boy which has left him in a critical condition in hospital.

"We believe this is a targeted attack and there is no risk to the wider public.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been on or in the area of Stovell Avenue, Longsight at around 8pm on Monday evening to contact Police."

Anyone with information is asked to call GMP on 0161 856 1146, quoting log number 3137 of 26/02/2024 / Operation Laxey, or you can report online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.