Man banned from owning dogs for two years after punching his pet

Warning some viewers may find the content in this article distressing.

A dog owner from Manchester who was caught on CCTV kicking and punching his dog has been banned from owning dogs for two years.

Carlton James Chesney-Mitchell, from Greebow Road, was sentenced at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 21 February for causing unnecessary suffering by inflicting physical abuse on Annie, a Belgian Malinois.

A video from June last year, shows Chesney-Mitchell dropping his bike before he proceeds to kick and punch Annie in the face before throwing her in the air.

The RSPCA discovered the footage of the incident which had been posted on Facebook.

Inspector Deborah Beats, immediately sent the footage to RSPCA Manchester Animal Hospital in Salford who confirmed the dog had suffered injuries.

Deborah said: “I reached out to those on social media who had information on this video and after a false start, I was able to speak to a member of the public who informed me the dog and the owner were at their house.

“I met Chesney-Mitchell at the member of the public’s address along with his two year old Belgian Malinois Annie. After interviewing the owner, I took Annie to be checked over by a vet where thankfully it was found that she didn’t have any injuries.”

A deprivation order was imposed for Annie, this means the RSPCA can find her a new home. Credit: RSPCA

The court heard a vet report detail Annie's anxiety during their examination. The evaluation found Annie would have suffered physical pain during the incident and the emotional impact may have a life-long effect.

The report continued: “This is shown with Annie’s fear behaviours such as cowering away from the person in the video before the second kick and cowering when her head was approached for examination.

"These fear behaviours along with being constantly shouted at would have caused her mental suffering.

“It is likely Annie will have been in pain for several days after this incident and will have suffered at the very least mild soft tissue injuries.

"This will have caused discomfort when trying to walk and display normal behaviours such as playing.

“In the video presented I can identify that the person of interest inflicts harm on Annie on at least five occasions in the form of kicking, hitting and throwing.

“They caused unnecessary suffering on multiple accounts by inflicting pain on Annie.

"There was no reasonable explanation for the outbursts on her visible within the video footage, as Annie was not inflicting harm on the person in question or anyone else.”

Chesney-Mitchell has been disqualified from keeping dogs for two years and was ordered to carry out a 12-month community order which includes 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was also ordered to carry out a further 100 hours of unpaid work, to pay £200 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

A deprivation order was also imposed for Annie, this means the RSPCA can find her a new home.

Deborah added: “This was a shocking and completely unnecessary attack on this poor dog. I’m glad this case has concluded and Annie can now find the loving forever home she deserves.”

