Knowsley Safari in Merseyside is celebrating the "extra special" arrival of a southern white rhino calf.

The female white rhino, Bayami, gave birth to her baby calf on 12 February at 11:32am after a 16-month pregnancy.

Bayami and the father Shaka will hopefully have their calf out on the safari drive as the spring weather gets warmer.

Both Bayami and Shaka starred in Channel 4's TV series Secret Life of the Safari Park which aired earlier this year.

The southern white rhino population is estimated to be around 17,000. Credit: Knowsley Safari

The current white rhino population is around 17,000 so the birth is "extra special", Knowsley Safari said.

The park has one of the largest white rhino crashes in the UK and their breeding helps to protect the rare and vulnerable species.

Knowsley Safari first opened in 1971 and now covers 550 acres of land.

