Emergency crews called to reports of an explosion at house in Bury

Emergency crews are dealing with what is believed to be an explosion in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Police say they are responding to reports of an explosion at a property on Nelson Street in the Fishpool area.

In a statement the force says a woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers have placed a 200 metre cordon around the property and neighbouring homes.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service say multiple crews are currently at the scene of an incident on Nelson Street, Bury, working alongside other emergency services.People living in the area are being advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid the scene while crews carry out their work.

The council says Gigg Lane and Nelson street are closed. Due to the amount of smoke residents are asked to keep their windows closed.

Local Councillor Tamoor Tariq says a local primary school has had to be evacuated too.

More to follow