North West MPs welcome cash for security 'in more dangerous, less kind society'

North West MPs have welcomed the announcement of more than thirty million pounds for increased security.

Measures announced by the Government could see some MPs provided with a bodyguard.

The Home Office is acting following rising numbers of threats to elected members particularly since the start of conflict in Gaza and Israel.

The former Liberal Democrat Leader and MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale Tim Farron says he has been informed by police of a number of credible death threats in the past.

He was heavily criticised for his Christian beliefs and his stance on homosexuality, and says the rise of social media has made it a 'more dangerous, less kind society'.

In an interview with Granada Reports he said he worried about the increasing level of threats and attacks on MPs might put people off from representing their areas.

"If people feel unsafe, and I'm thinking particularly of women, will that put people off standing for parliament in the first place, that would be a terrible thing if people felt they couldn't even try to do this job because it was a dangerous thing to do".

Dame Louise Ellman, the former Labour Liverpool MP was subject to frequent anti-semitic abuse before she resigned from the Labour Party in October 2019, expressing concern about leader Jeremy Corbyn's handling of the problem.

She rejoined the party in 2021. She says she already had extra security when she spoke out about abuse against Jewish people in the party.

"But now the situation is very much worse and these measures are absolutely essential".