The Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) will release a set of eight postage stamps to celebrate Douglas born musician Maurice Gibb CBE.

The stamps will feature images of Maurice, with some taken by accomplished photographer Guido Karp - the First Day Cover will be launched on 29 February.

The occasion will be only the second time in IMOPO's 50 year history that they have released a postal tribute.

Maurice founded the pop-rock group, the Bee Gees, with younger fraternal twin Robin Gibb and younger brother Sir Barry Gibb. Maurice who was born on 22 December 1949, passed away in 2003.

He played a key role in the group's success as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist.

The Bee Gees' iconic success was marked by hits like "Stayin' Alive" and "How Deep Is Your Love," solidified their status as music legends, forging Maurice's legacy in musical history.

His son, Adam Gibb, said: “My dad has always been very proud of his Manx roots and it is an honour that his life and career are now commemorated with this wonderful set of stamps.

"I’m sure he would be delighted with the collection and we are grateful that the collection will support Nordoff Robbins, a charity that was very close to my dad and his brothers.”

The stamps will support Nordoff Robbins, a charity who investigates the impact that music therapy has for people affected by life–limiting illness, isolation or disability.

Guido Karp, photographer who loved working with the Bee Gees, said: “We had a real bond. Their kindness and music made a huge impression on me. I captured my last photo with the band in 2001. Losing Maurice was such a blow to the world.

"The Bee Gees hold a special place for me both professionally and personally. Maurice’s untimely death in 2003 left behind a legacy of much loved music and memories and I am honoured to see my images reproduced in this postal tribute.”

Guido Karp captured the photographs during the 1991 ‘High Civilization World Tour’, which was the Bee Gees’ tenth concert tour in support of their nineteenth studio album ‘High Civilization’.

Karp has also contributed to the issue text along with recording engineer John Merchant, who worked with the Bee Gees on a number of their hit albums, including ‘High Civilisation’.

Maxine Cannon, General Manager of Isle of Man Stamps & Coins, said: “It is a great pleasure to pay tribute to Maurice Gibb CBE. Guido Karp’s stunning images, recording engineer John Merchant’s insights and working closely with the family and Adam in particular, has made this postal tribute a very enjoyable experience.

"We are very grateful for all the support we have received and very proud of the final results.”

