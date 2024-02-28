A neighbour of the house devastated by an explosion in Bury has said he thought him and his family were going to die.

Mushtaq Anwar, his wife, and his two grown children were in their end terrace house on Nelson Street, when the blast happened just after 11.05am this morning.

The family was upstairs and tried to escape by running out of the front door, but found it had 'collapsed' and was blocked by bricks.

A woman in her 70s is being treated for serious injuries following the suspected gas explosion.

Mr Anwar said: "It was like an earthquake. All of the house was shaking and moving up and down.

"We all ran down towards the front door, but it had collapsed and was blocked by bricks. There was no way out. I thought we were going to die.

"We managed to run out of the back door. As we came out, we saw the wreckage. Within a minute, there was a huge fire coming from next door."

Hamzah Anwar, Mushtaq's nephew said the damage to the house was devastating.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "Multiple fire engines from across Greater Manchester along with the technical response unit from Ashton fire station are currently in attendance at an incident involving terraced houses on Nelson Street in Bury.

"Firefighters are working alongside Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service and residents are asked to avoid the area at this time."

Bury FC said: "For anyone seeking a place to be this afternoon following the incident close to Gigg Lane, the club is open to assist and offer a brew to those affected."

