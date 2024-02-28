Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Simran Johal.

A group that supports women who are asylum seekers in South Manchester says life can be a "struggle" for them, and they've never seen demand like it.

Caritas Shrewsbury work in and around Manchester, and have been working with those in hotels for the last four and a half years.

"During that time, we've been so concerned and it's really heartbreaking to see people stuck in those hotels, week after week, month after month, especially seeing families living in hotel rooms," said Ben Gilchrist, CEO of Caritas Shrewsbury.

"The particular problems that we see directly is the mental health and wellbeing impacts on people, they're stuck in doors a lot of the time.

"There's very little space for them to have activities as families, sometimes they've not even managed to get kids into schools for weeks on end. There's been a lot of work to improve that."

Amina has been in the hotel for five months. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Amina is one of the attendees. She fled Syria to Turkey, but had to leave when things got difficult for her and her family.

"It's very difficult for families to stay in the room...no cooking, no normal life for a long time,"she said.

"Children have a negative impact on their cognitive or mental health, some children cry I want to go home, we as a asylum seekers in the hotel, we don't know what rights we have."

Maryam has been living in the hotel for 11 months with her two children. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

While Maryam, a former lawyer, struggles with being stuck inside four walls.

"We are still in hotel now, maybe [it's been] 11 months," she continued.

"Me as a family, four person, we live in one room. We study in this room, we eat in this room, we sleep in this room...any activity in this room.

"When I see my kids, [I think] this is bad life."

The women attend the session weekly, learning skills such as sewing and cooking with volunteers teaching the women how to make things like outfits and shopping bags.

Lana Osman, is the group's support worker and helps the women with anything from application forms to booking hospital appointments.

"We hear different stories, we hear about the suffering and struggle here," said Ms Osman.

"They get £9 a week and live in this one room, in the hotel. Some of them are families of four or five living in one room.

"They're not allowed to have cook, they don't have kitchens, so if they miss a meal, they miss it."

The government website says asylum seekers get £8.86 for each person in their household.

Ben Gilchrist is the CEO of Caritas Shrewsbury. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mr Gilchrist added: "Working with lots of other charities, and we've had amazing support across the community, we've been able to try and to make sure people have wellbeing support to improve people's living situation.

"Right from the food that people are eating which isn't suitable, day after day, isn't the right nutrition or right culturally through the lack of them being able to take part in meaningful activities."

Caritas Shrewsbury are now campaigning for a change in government policy, as part of the together with refugees coalition - the largest call for a "fair, new plan" for refugees.

"Over 500 different organisations supporting the call for a fair new plan for refugees, so people fleeing war and persecution can find safety," continued Mr Gilchrist.

"We know the public support that - the generosity, the kindness, the sympathy of the British public.

"We want to make sure there is a proper strategic approach to welcome adn integrate, we can do so much better than the hotel accommodation."

The Home Office have been approached for comment.

