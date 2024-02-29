Dad of Brianna Ghey murderer jailed after admitting sex offences

The father of a teenager who murdered Brianna Ghey has been jailed after admitting sex offences.

Kyle Ratcliffe, 36, was handed 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to two offences of exposure and one count of taking an indecent photo of a child at Manchester Crown Court.

Ratcliffe, from Leigh, admitted exposing himself on two occasions, on 22 and 23 November 2023 - offences committed just days before his son's murder trial began at Manchester Crown Court on 27 November.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they lured Brianna to Culcheth’s Linear Park before stabbing her 28 times. Credit: Cheshire police

His son, Eddie Ratcliffe - who was known as Boy Y during Brianna Ghey's murder trial - was jailed for a minimum of 20 years for his part in the teen's killing, alongside Scarlett Jenkinson.

The pair carried out a "frenzied and ferocious" attack on the 16-year-old in Culcheth’s Linear Park in February 2023.

Before the pair were handed life sentences on 2 February, police charged Kyle Ratcliffe, a manager of a truck company who also ran a kickboxing gym, with the three offences on 17 January. He was then remanded in custody.

At Ratcliffe and Jenkinson’s sentencing hearing, trial judge Mrs Justice Yip imposed reporting restrictions which prohibited the media from disclosing the accusations against Kyle Ratcliffe's, in order to avoid prejudicing his case.

The restrictions have now been lifted following Kyle Ratcliffe's guilty pleas.

More to follow.