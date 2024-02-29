Manchester is to host the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) for the first time as the "supercharged 2024" show takes over the city's newest arena.

The annual awards were cancelled in November over the “volatility of world events” following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The annual ceremony, which celebrates music and artists from across the globe, will be held this year at the new Co-op Live arena on 10 November.

Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount and the chief content officer of music at Paramount+, said: “With music at the very heart of Manchester’s rich creative heritage, this vibrant city – with the state-of-the-art Co-op Live - will guarantee a supercharged 2024 show.

“The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest global music celebrations, bringing together local and international artists to create iconic performances for fans around the world."

The 2023 EMAs were due to be held at the Paris Nord Villepinte on 5 November.

Paramount said at the time the decision to axe the ceremony came “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life”.

Taylor Swift received the award for Best Longform Video at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022. Credit: PA Images

Bev Craig, Manchester City Council leader, says MTV could not have picked a better place to host the 2024 awards.

With Manchester being known for its music scene, she said: "... the expertise, experience and reputation we also have for delivering successful, world-class events, we’re confident Manchester will provide a superb platform for the best MTV EMAs yet, and look forward to welcoming MTV and the global music community to our city for what is set to be an epic celebration of music and artists. Manchester meets MTV – we can’t wait.”

Gary Roden, Executive Director and General Manager of Co-op Live, believes the new arena is designed to offer "truly exceptional live music and fan experience".

He said: "We are delighted to be hosting an event which epitomises what our venue stands for.

“We are honoured to become part of the MTV EMAs story, and to cement Manchester’s standing within the global live entertainment industry.”

In 2022, the event was co-hosted by singer Rita Ora and her Oscar-winning writer husband Taika Waititi at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Taylor Swift won four gongs that year while Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra performed.

